The NHL is taking another step toward a return.

Phase 2 (small group workouts) will begin next week, source confirms. NHL teams will be allowed to open their training facilities per the Phase 2 protocols. Mind you not all clubs will be in a position to open right away. I don’t think all teams will open facilities right away — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2020

The league announced on Twitter Thursday night that Phase 2 -- small group workouts -- will begin next week.

"NHL teams will be allowed to open their training facilities per the Phase 2 protocols. Mind you not all clubs will be in a position to open right away. I don't think all teams will open facilities right away," TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweeted following the announcement.

LeBrun adds that many players will stay put for now and wait and see how NHL-NHLPA negotiations go on Phase 3 and Phase 4 before deciding whether or not to return to their NHL markets.

The league revealed last week they are intending to bring a total of 24 teams back to play in two hub cities with training camps beginning no earlier than July 10. Negotiations between the league and the union continue on return to play specifics.

Here is the full statement released by the league:

"The National Hockey League announced today that it will transition to Phase 2 of its Return To Play Plan effective Monday, June 8.

Beginning June 8 – subject to each Club’s satisfaction of all of the requirements set out in the Phase 2 Protocol – Clubs will be permitted to reopen their training facilities in their home city to allow players to participate in individualized training activities (off-ice and on-ice). Players will be participating on a voluntary basis and will be scheduled to small groups (i.e., a maximum of six Players at any one time, plus a limited number of Club staff). The various measures set out in the Phase 2 Protocol are intended to provide players with a safe and controlled environment in which to resume their conditioning. Phase 2 is not a substitute for training camp.

All necessary preparations for Phase 2, including those that require Player participation (education, diagnostic testing, scheduling for medicals, etc.), can begin immediately. The NHL and the NHLPA continue to negotiate over an agreement on the resumption of play."