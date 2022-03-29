NHL GMs told cap will go up to $82.5M next season

NHL general managers have officially been told that the the league's salary cap will go up by $1 million to $82.5 million next season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced last December that the league's revenues are expected to top $5 billion this season.

The league's salary cap sat at $81.5 million in each of the past two seasons due to less revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The salary cap was $79.5 million in 2018-19, up $4.5 million from the previous season.

