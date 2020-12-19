The National Hockey League has scheduled a Board of Governors call for Sunday at noon EST, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported.

NHL has scheduled a Board of Governors call for noon ET Sunday — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 19, 2020

The league has also scheduled a call with general managers for 2 p.m. EST, per LeBrun.

The NHL, unaware that some of us have fantasy football semifinals tomorrow, has also scheduled a 2 pm ET GMs call for Sunday. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 19, 2020

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reached a tentative agreement on Friday night to begin a 56-game regular season on Jan. 13 with teams hosting games in their own home arenas, wherever possible.