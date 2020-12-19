1h ago
NHL schedules BOG, GMs calls for Sunday
The National Hockey League has scheduled a Board of Governors call for Sunday at noon EST, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported.
TSN.ca Staff
The league has also scheduled a call with general managers for 2 p.m. EST, per LeBrun.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reached a tentative agreement on Friday night to begin a 56-game regular season on Jan. 13 with teams hosting games in their own home arenas, wherever possible.