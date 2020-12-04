Why isn’t NHL claiming New Years Day the same way the NBA has with Christmas Day?

According to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, the NHL shared draft schedules with the NHLPA on Thursday, including a 56-game season outline.

Seravalli reports the schedules were all based on a Jan. 1 start date, but the two sides have discussed pushing that date back until later in the month. He notes these talks were unrelated to the recent economic requests made by the NHL to the players.

A Jan. 15 start is now being discussed, source says, really no choice given that Jan 1 doesn’t seem realistic at this point. Economic issues still unresolved but both sides keep talking about other issues around season planning. As Frank says below, some positive vibes https://t.co/0uMf6FViG2 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 4, 2020

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday at a virtual sports conference that the league’s targeted Jan. 1 start date remains “a work in progress influenced largely by what we’re hearing from medical experts.”

The NHL has requested players defer additional salary for the 2021 season, though Bettman insisted Wednesday that the NHL is “not seeking to renegotiate” the six-year Collective Bargaining Agreement extension that was unanimously ratified by owners in July.

“We’re not actually having negotiations and we’re not seeking to renegotiate,” Bettman said. “We made a number of assumptions collectively over the summer, most of which are not applicable anymore.

“Whatever the revenues are, the players only get 50 per cent. And if we overpay them and they don’t pay us back in the short term, they have to pay us back over time. There will be stresses on the system, and we’ve had discussions about what those stresses are, and how they might be dealt with. But we’re not trying to say ‘You must do X, Y and Z.’ We’re trying to look for ways to continue to work together.”

TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead wrote Thursday that the NHLPA was weighing their legal options for if NHL cancels the 2020-21 season.