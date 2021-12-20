NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko and Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Larkin led the league with five goals and seven points in three games for Detroit to help move the Red Wings into the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot.

Tarasenko was right behind Larkin with four goals, to go along with two assists, as St. Louis maintained second place in the Central Division.

Ehlers rounded things out with two goals and five assists in Winnipeg's three games, including his second four-point performance in the last 11 months Sunday in a 4-2 victory over Tarasenko's Blues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.