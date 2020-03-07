NHL to close dressing room access to media due to COVID-19

The NHL plans to close dressing room access to the media, on recommendation of Centers and Disease Control in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.

Starting today, #NHL plans to close dressing room access to media, on recommendation of Centers for Disease Control in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBA, MLB and MLS are expected to follow. Media availabilities will now be conducted in formal press conference areas. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2020

The league will move media availabilities to formal press conference areas.

According to Seravalli, the NBA, MLB and MLS are expected to follow suit.

The spread of Covid-19 has had a worldwide impact with event cancellations ranging from industry conferences, festivals and sports tournaments.