Dreger says expectation is NHL will go to enhanced COVID protocols across league

A spike in COVID-19 cases across the National Hockey League is going to lead to some changes.

The NHL is set to introduce enhanced COVID-19 protocols, including daily testing and limitations on players leaving hotels on the road. The new rules will be put in place almost immediately and last until at least Jan. 7, based on discussions between NHLPA and NHL on Wednesday.

As expected the NHL is implementing enhanced protocols in next step of defending against the current wave of Covid19. The protocols will be league wide through Jan 7, but will be revisited early in the New Year and could be extended. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 15, 2021

The National Hockey League Players' Association will hold an executive board call Wednesday night to discuss and answer any questions on the enhanced protocols.

NHLPA will hold an executive board call tonight (32 player reps) to discuss and and answer any questions on the enhanced protocols https://t.co/7HClPc3zfi — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 15, 2021

The Calgary Flames announced Wednesday that 17 members of the organization were added to the protocol and will be out at least 10 days, while a total of 16 NHL players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

