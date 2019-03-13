The NHL has announced that the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday, April 9, before the playoffs are set to take place.

The date marks a significant departure from the previous three years. Since the NHL has been holding a lottery for the top three positions, the draw would take place at the end of April with the second round of the post-season well underway.

The lottery will consist of three drawings. The first lottery draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the second draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the third draw will determine the club selecting third overall.

The 15 clubs that do not qualify for the playoffs – or the clubs that have acquired the first-round picks of those non-playoff clubs – will participate in the lottery.

The 12 clubs not selected in the lottery will be assigned selections four through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.