The NHL was unable to reach a resolution regarding player participation in the Olympics ahead of Thursday's schedule release, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

There will not be an Olympic resolution in time for Thursday’s NHL schedule release, sources say. But I’m told talks will continue with all sides on finding a way to solve the outstanding issues. But time is obviously of the essence. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic https://t.co/I8H5elH6NO — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 20, 2021

LeBrun adds that talks between all sides will continue as they focus on solving the outstanding issues.

As part of the collective bargaining agreement extension signed last summer, NHL players agreed to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, although participation is pending agreement between the NHL, NHL Players' Association, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation.

The NHL schedule will be released Thursday at 6pm.