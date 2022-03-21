Tradecentre is here and TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest moves and rumours with our live blog. You can watch also watch live coverage across the TSN Network at 8am ET/5am PT.

Bruins re-up DeBrusk, but is this a prelude to a trade?

The busy morning for extensions continues.

The Boston Bruins announced the re-signing of forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year, $8 million extension.

DeBrusk, 25, is in his fifth NHL season. In 57 games this season, he has 15 goals and 11 assists.

A native of Edmonton and the son of former Oilers enforcer Louie DeBrusk, DeBrusk was originally taken with the 14th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos.

But what comes next?

Belief is the #bruins are still looking to trade Jake DeBrusk after signing him to the two-year extension. We shall see. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the team could still be looking to move DeBrusk even after the extension.

McBain deal official

Jack McBain's trade to the Arizona Coyotes is now officially wrapped up

MIN-ARI trade — unsigned collegian Jack McBain on Boston College for 2022 2nd round pick (from VAN) — is now official. Trade call has been completed. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

A 2022 second-round pick originally belonging to the Vancouver Canucks will be headed to the Minnesota Wild.

Note that McBain is unsigned, so the deal is only for his rights.

Forsberg staying in the Capital

Anton Forsberg isn't headed to free agency after all.

News Release: The #Sens have signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, $8.25M (2.75M AAV), contract extension: https://t.co/HBWo5ClcgG pic.twitter.com/pukbMweezd — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 21, 2022

The Ottawa Senators announced a three-year, $8.25 million extension for the goaltender on Monday.

The 29-year-old Forsberg is in his second season with the Sens. In 31 games this season, he's 14-12-2 with a goals against average of 2.77 and a .918 save percentage.

Forsberg is in his seventh NHL season, having previously suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Holding On

With the Dallas Stars fighting for a playoff spot, it appears the team will hold on to defenceman John Klingberg as a potential 'own rental.'

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the window is slightly open if the Stars receive an offer that forces them to consider dealing the pending UFA.

Sense is still that the Dallas Stars, in a playoff race, are most likely keeping pending UFA D John Klingberg although slight window open in the event the offer is tantalizing. Most likely staying, however. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Klingberg has four goals and 34 points in 54 games this season with the Stars while carrying a cap hit of $4.25 million.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with Dallas since being selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft.

Senators Watch

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion joined TSN's TradeCentre coverage Monday morning, providing several updates on the team.

Dorion said his phone has been ringing and more trades could be in store for Ottawa today after the team acquired Travis Hamonic and traded Nick Paul on Sunday.

The general manager also said that prospect Jake Sanderson will join the Senators next season. As for goaltender Anton Forsberg, Dorion said they've held initial contract extension talks with the pending unrestricted free agent.

Dorion confirms they've had discussions with Forsberg's agent and "we'll see where that goes." #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 21, 2022

Done Deal

The Coyotes have signed goaltender Karel Vejmelka to a three-year contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.725 for Vejmelka, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.

Back to D.C.?

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Washington Capitals have interest in a reunion with veteran forward Marcus Johansson.

Johansson has six goals and 23 points in 51 games with the Seattle Kraken this season.

Keep an eye on Marcus Johansson before the deadline. The #caps have interest in bringing back the veteran forward. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

The 31-year-old was drafted by the Capitals in the first round of the 2009 draft and spent the first seven years of his career with the franchise.

A veteran of 735 NHL games, Johansson has 141 goals and 401 points with the Capitals, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

Staying Put

The Arizona Coyotes are closing on a three-year extension with goaltender Karel Vejmelka, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger reports Vejmelka is expected to carry a cap hit of $3 million under the new contract, which comes one day after the Coyotes traded goaltender to the Dallas Stars.

Expect the @ArizonaCoyotes to announce a 3 year extension for Karel Vejmelka. Aav will come in around $3 mil or just below. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

The 25-year-old has a 10-23-1 record this season with a .905 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average after spending the past nine years in the Czech Republic League.

Vejmelka, selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators, joined the Coyotes as a free agent last spring.

On the Move?

It appears Andrew Cogliano's stay with the San Jose Sharks could be a short one.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Sharks are looking to find a home on a contender for the 34-year-old pending unrestricted free agent.

Let's see if forward Andrew Cogliano finds a new home today. Pending UFA, $1M AAV. Quality veteran, help on PK.

Sharks hope to find a home on a contender for him. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Cogliano has four goals and 15 points in 56 games with the Sharks this season. He carries a $1 million cap hit under the one-year deal he signed with the team last summer.

A veteran of 1,122 NHL games, Cogliano has 174 goals and 425 points over his career with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Sharks.

Early Morning Move

The first deal of Tradecentre is already in the books with the Winnipeg Jets trading defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Beaulieu has four assists in 24 games with the Jets this season. He had one assist in 25 games with the team last season.

The 29-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1.25 million.

Nate Beaulieu traded from Winnipeg to Pittsburgh for a conditional 7th. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

Follow all the latest trades with TSN.ca's Trade Tracker.



Who's Still Out There?

After a flurry of weekend deals, the TSN Trade Bait list is up to date to reflect who could still be dealt before 3pm ET today.

Your new Top 10 is as follows:

1. Rickard Rakell, Ana

2. Max Domi, CBJ

3. Justin Braun, Phi

4. Andrew Copp, Wpg

5. Tyler Motte, Van

6. Jakob Chychrun, Ari

7. Jake DeBrusk, Bos L

8. Carson Soucy, Sea

9. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl

10. Jacob Middleton, SJ

10. Jacob Middleton, SJ