With tentative deal reached between NHL/NHLPA, will there be a Canadian division?

National Hockey League travel protocols for players in road cities are expected to be very stringent, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

All indications from #NHL travel protocol drafts are that player movement in road cities will be very stringent. Players and staff will be limited to game rink, practice rink, or team hotel. That's it.



No outside facilities, bars, restaurants or shops. All meals in team hotel. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

Language in protocol continues to change, and will further with input from provincial health authorities.



No guests in hotel rooms. No use of hotel gym. No housekeeping. Assigned seats on buses and planes. In-flight catering eliminated where feasible, etc.



It's all spelled out. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

Players and staff will be limited to the game rink, practice rink, or team hotel, Seravalli reported. Seravalli added the language in the travel protocols continues to change and will further with input from provincial health authorities.

There will be no guests allowed in hotel rooms, no use of hotel gyms, and no housekeeping, per Seravalli. Players will also be assigned seats on buses and planes, with in-flight catering eliminated where feasible.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reached a tentative agreement on Friday night to begin a 56-game regular season on Jan. 13 with teams hosting games in their own home arenas, wherever possible.