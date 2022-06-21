In addition to handing out the individual hardware for its 2021-22 season, the National Hockey League announced the first and second All-Star teams Tuesday night.

Up front on the first team were Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs with Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau getting the nod on the left wing.

Matthews, who took home both the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award at Tuesday's ceremony in Tampa, won the Rocket Richard title with a career-best 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games. Marner tallied a personal best 35 goals and 97 points while finishing second on the Maple Leafs in plus/minus. Gaudreau was a NHL-best plus-64 while finishing tied for second in points (115) behind Connor McDavid's league-leading total of 123.

On the first team defensive pairing was Cale Makar, who won the James Norris Memorial trophy after an 86-point season while helping lead the Avalanche to their best regular season in franchise history, as well as Nashville Predators stalwart Roman Josi, who was nominated for both the Norris and Ted Lindsay Award.

In net was Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, who led the NHL in both goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (9.35).

McDavid, Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames headlined the forward grouping on the second team. Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins' blueliner Charlie McAvoy made up the second team pairing, while Jacob Markstrom got the nod in net to give Calgary its third member on the NHL's first two All-Star teams.

NHL First Team Position Player Team LW Johnny Gaudreau Calgary Flames C Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs D Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche D Roman Josi Nashville Predators G Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers