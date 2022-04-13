Penguins announced as opponent for Bruins for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be the opponent for the Boston Bruins at the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the NHL revealed Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 2.

This marks the first time the event will return to a previous venue as the Bruins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at the home of the Boston Red Sox in 2010.

According to NHL.com, the Penguins will play their third Winter Classic and sixth outdoor game overall, while this will be the fifth outdoor game and fourth Winter Classic for the Bruins.