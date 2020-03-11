Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

According to TSN's John Lu, Habs' backup goalie Charlie Lindgren left practice this morning, after taking a shot to the shoulder.

Here’s how #Habs Lindgren was hurt in practice this morning, forcing him to leave. https://t.co/II8G0Fc7lJ — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 11, 2020

Charlie Lindgren will start in net for the Canadiens against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night according to TSN's John Lu. Here are the expected lines:

Price off-ice workout day. Weber, Byron and Folin took maintenance days.

Drouin - Danault - Armia

Hudon - Domi - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Suzuki - Weal

Evans - Weise

Chiarot

Kulak - Petry

Alzner - Ouellet

Lindgren (Guest goalie)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Lines at Leafs practice ahead of tomorrow's game against the Nashville Predators, according to TSN's Kristen Shilton: