Ice Chips: Habs' goalie Lindgren leaves practice due to injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
According to TSN's John Lu, Habs' backup goalie Charlie Lindgren left practice this morning, after taking a shot to the shoulder.
Charlie Lindgren will start in net for the Canadiens against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night according to TSN's John Lu. Here are the expected lines:
Price off-ice workout day. Weber, Byron and Folin took maintenance days.
Drouin - Danault - Armia
Hudon - Domi - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Suzuki - Weal
Evans - Weise
Chiarot
Kulak - Petry
Alzner - Ouellet
Lindgren (Guest goalie)
Toronto Maple Leafs
Lines at Leafs practice ahead of tomorrow's game against the Nashville Predators, according to TSN's Kristen Shilton: