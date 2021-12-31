NHLers will be exempt from 14-day quarantine ahead of training camp

National Hockey League players and staff will be exempt from the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Canada ahead of their teams' training camps opening, the Government of Canada announced Thursday.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2020-21 risk mitigation plan for the purpose of pre-season practice and training against public health criteria and concluded that—when fully implemented—it offers robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada," Health Canada spokesperson Eric Morrissette wrote in an email to CP24. "All provinces with NHL teams have provided written support for this plan.

"Based on these factors, the Government of Canada has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period under national interest grounds for team members and staff of the NHL to return to pre-season practice and training.

"NHL teams and other professional sports teams must operate within the rules of their provincial jurisdictions for sports or sporting events, which can include seasonal game play."

Training camp for the seven teams that did not participate in Return to Play, including the Ottawa Senators, opened Thursday. Training camp for the remaining 24 teams begins on January 3 and the regular season starts January 13.

More details to come.