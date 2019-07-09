2h ago
NHLPA announces arbitration dates
TSN.ca Staff
The National Hockey League Players Association announced the dates for salary arbitration on Tuesday, beginning with Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington scheduled for July 20.
Binnington is among 40 players who filed for salary arbitration last week. Teams have until the arbitrator's decision is announced to reach a contract agreement with a player on their own.
New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba, who was acquired last month from the Winnipeg Jets, is scheduled for a hearing on July 25.
For Canadian teams, Montreal Canadiens forwards Charles Hudon, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia all filed for salary arbitration. Armia will also have his hearing on July 20, followed by Hudon on August 2 and Lehkonen on August 3.
Of the four players on the Calgary Flames electing for salary arbitration, Sam Bennett is scheduled to be first up on July 27, followed by David Rittich (July 29), Ryan Lomberg (August 1) and Rinat Valiev (Aug. 4).
For the Jets, Andrew Copp has his hearing scheduled for July 21, while Neal Pionk, acquired as part of the return for Trouba, is scheduled for July 24.
The dates for arbitration are as follows:
July 20
Joel Armia
Jordan Binnington
Jason Dickinson
Alex Iafallo
Brock McGinn
Malcolm Subban* (Signed a one-year, $850,000 deal on July 9)
July 21
Andrew Copp
July 22
Zach Aston-Reese
Christian Djoos
Ville Husso
MacKenzie Weegar
July 23
Evan Rodrigues
July 24
Neal Pionk
Oskar Sundqvist
July 25
Connor Carrick
Jacob Trouba
July 26
Colton Sissons
July 27
Sam Bennett
Chase DeLeo
July 28
Mirco Mueller
July 29
Pavel Buchnevich
David Rittich
July 30
Scott Laughton
July 31
J.T. Compher
August 1
Remi Elie
Ryan Lomberg
Chandler Stephenson
August 2
Will Butcher
Charles Hudon
Linus Ullmark
August 3
Danton Heinen
Artturi Lehkonen
August 4
Sheldon Dries
Joel Edmundson
Anton Forsberg
Rocco Grimaldi
Jake McCabe
Rinat Valiev