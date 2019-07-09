Binnington on the Cup: 'It's crazy, it's finally in your hands, lifting it never gets old'

The National Hockey League Players Association announced the dates for salary arbitration on Tuesday, beginning with Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington scheduled for July 20.

Binnington is among 40 players who filed for salary arbitration last week. Teams have until the arbitrator's decision is announced to reach a contract agreement with a player on their own.

New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba, who was acquired last month from the Winnipeg Jets, is scheduled for a hearing on July 25.

For Canadian teams, Montreal Canadiens forwards Charles Hudon, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia all filed for salary arbitration. Armia will also have his hearing on July 20, followed by Hudon on August 2 and Lehkonen on August 3.

Of the four players on the Calgary Flames electing for salary arbitration, Sam Bennett is scheduled to be first up on July 27, followed by David Rittich (July 29), Ryan Lomberg (August 1) and Rinat Valiev (Aug. 4).

For the Jets, Andrew Copp has his hearing scheduled for July 21, while Neal Pionk, acquired as part of the return for Trouba, is scheduled for July 24.

The dates for arbitration are as follows:

July 20

Joel Armia

Jordan Binnington

Jason Dickinson

Alex Iafallo

Brock McGinn

Malcolm Subban* (Signed a one-year, $850,000 deal on July 9)



July 21

Andrew Copp



July 22

Zach Aston-Reese

Christian Djoos

Ville Husso

MacKenzie Weegar



July 23

Evan Rodrigues



July 24



Neal Pionk

Oskar Sundqvist



July 25

Connor Carrick

Jacob Trouba



July 26

Colton Sissons



July 27

Sam Bennett

Chase DeLeo



July 28

Mirco Mueller



July 29

Pavel Buchnevich

David Rittich



July 30

Scott Laughton



July 31

J.T. Compher



August 1

Remi Elie

Ryan Lomberg

Chandler Stephenson



August 2

Will Butcher

Charles Hudon

Linus Ullmark



August 3

Danton Heinen

Artturi Lehkonen



August 4

Sheldon Dries

Joel Edmundson

Anton Forsberg

Rocco Grimaldi

Jake McCabe

Rinat Valiev