The NHL Players' Association will conduct an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach against then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010, it was announced Thursday.

The NHLPA Executive Board has voted in favour of the resolution directing an independent review of the Association’s response with respect to Kyle Beach. https://t.co/N3CMHVugz2 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 4, 2021

The executive board voted to conduct the investigation Tuesday, one day after executive director Donald Fehr recommended it be conducted during a call with the 32-member board.

A report conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block, commissioned by the Blackhawks, revealed last week that Fehr was contacted twice about the allegations, though Fehr told investigators he couldn't recall either conversation.

Fehr said in a statement that there was "no doubt" the system had failed Beach and "we are part of that system."

More to come.