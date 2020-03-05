How is NHL preparing for potential impact of the coronavirus?

The National Hockey League Players Association has cancelled its annual April meeting with player agents due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli and TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Darren Dreger and Ryan Rishaug reported Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., that the coronavirus has been one of the main topics of discussion at the league's general manager meetings. Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters the league is taking a cautious business as usual approach, however Seravalli notes the NHL is taking steps to monitor the situation closely behind the scenes.

The NHL has already advised league employees not to travel to Europe for the foreseeable future, although there is no mandate for individual teams when it comes to sending scouts.