Miller: Wilson’s suspension might be a price Caps are willing to pay for his intimidation factor

The National Hockey League Players' Association has filed an appeal to a neutral arbitrator on behalf of Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

#NHLPA has officially filed an appeal on behalf of Tom Wilson. It will be heard by neutral arbitrator Shyam Das on Oct. 31 in New York. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 26, 2018

It will be heard by third-party arbitrator Shyam Das on Oct. 31 in New York City. Wilson is in the midst of a 20-game suspension for a pre-season hit on Oskar Sundqvist of the St. Louis Blues.

This comes one day after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman decided to uphold Wilson's original 20-game ban.

Bettman heard Wilson’s appeal of the original decision on Oct. 18 during a seven-hour hearing and issued a 31-page written decision on Thursday.

“I find that the twenty (20) game suspension assessed to Mr. Wilson on account of his illegal check to the head of Mr. Sundqvist is supported by clear and convincing evidence,” Bettman wrote. “Mr. Wilson’s recent play has threatened the safety and well-being of opposing players on too many occasions, despite prior discipline being assessed and despite the considerable efforts of DPS to counsel Mr. Wilson on how to play within the rules.”