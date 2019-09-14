24m ago
NHLPA pushes CBA decision to Monday
The NHL Players’ Association has decided to push back its deadline to notify the league about whether it intends to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after this season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Maple Leafs happy to have Marner back in the mix
The NHL Players’ Association has decided to push back its deadline to notify the league about whether it intends to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after this upcoming season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The union initially had a deadline of Sunday to notify the league about its decision, but there's a provision in the CBA that allows the deadline to be pushed back a day. After exercising the provision, the NHLPA will now have until the end of the day on Monday to notify the league.
The NHL and NHLPA have been conducting CBA negotiations off and on for the last number of months. If the NHLPA deceides not to opt out of the current CBA, the deal will remain in effect for three more seasons, through 2021-22.