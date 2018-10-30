Nichols, Bombers down Stamps to book their playoff ticket

TORONTO — Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols, Ottawa receiver Diontae Spencer and Montreal defensive end John Bowman are the CFL top performers of the week.

Nichols threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Bombers clinched a playoff berth with a 29-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

Spencer had 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions as the Redblacks clinched top spot in the CFL East with a 30-13 rout of the Tiger-Cats on Saturday in Hamilton.

Bowman collected two defensive tackles, including a quarterback sack, and returned two fumbles, including one for a touchdown, in the Alouettes' 40-10 thumping of the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.