Foligno 'follows his gut', leaves Leafs to sign two-year deal in Boston

Veteran winger Nick Foligno is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Boston Bruins.

The Nick Foligno deal reported by @RussoHockey with the Bruins is expected to be two years @TSNHockey #FreeAgentFrenzy — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 28, 2021

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the two-year deal will carry an average annual value in the upper $3 million range.

2 years. Aav in the high 3’s. https://t.co/q5tP0Q1kWu — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Foligno, 33, played last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring seven goals and tallying 20 points in 49 games.

He has 203 goals and 486 points in 957 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Leafs acquired Foligno from the Blue Jackets prior to this year’s trade deadline in a three-team deal that also included the San Jose Sharks. Columbus secured Toronto's first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft and fourth-round selection in 2022, while San Jose got the Leafs' fourth rounder in 2021.

His best offensive season came in 2014-15 when he tallied 31 goals and 42 assists over 79 games.

Foligno is coming off the final year of a six-year, $33 million deal signed with Columbus in December of 2014. He was selected 28th overall by the Senators in the 2006 NHL Draft.