The St. Louis Blues have added some Stanley Cup-winning experience to their blueline, acquiring defenceman Nick Leddy from the Detroit Red Wings, it was announced Monday.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired defenseman Jake Walman, center Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. pic.twitter.com/JC8CupZ5wH — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 21, 2022

Heading back to Detroit will be defenceman Jake Walman, forward Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in 2023. Defenceman Luke Witkowski will also be heading to St. Louis in the deal.

Leddy, 30, appeared in 55 games for the Red Wings this season, scoring one goals and adding 15 assists.

A native of Eden Prairie, MN, Leddy was a member of the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks team that captured the Stanley Cup.

Originally taken with the 16th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild out of Eden Prairie High School, Leddy made his NHL debut in 2010. After four seasons with Chicago, Leddy was traded to the New York Islanders in 2014. After seven years on Long Island, Leddy was dealt to the Red Wings at this past summer’s draft in a deal that saw forward Richard Panik head to the Islanders.

Internationally, Leddy was a member of the United States team that claimed bronze at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo.

Leddy is in the final year of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal signed with the Islanders and will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.