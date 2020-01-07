Nurse: VanVleet could be out 'a little while'

The Toronto Raptors might be dealing with more than just a day-to-day injury to point guard Fred VanVleet.

Head coach Nick Nurse indicated Tuesday that VanVleet's hamstring injury is more serious than just one game and it could be "a little while" before he returns.

In 31 games this season. VanVleet is averaging 18 points, seven assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Recently, the 25-year-old has been dealing with a jammed finger and missed five games earlier this season due to a knee injury.

VanVleet joins a list of Raptors who are sidelined with injuries including Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell and Dewan Hernandez.