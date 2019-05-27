With Kawhi thriving in his first year since leaving, how do the Spurs look now?

It looks like OG Anunoby is getting closer and closer to a return.

Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby is about 10 days away from being able to play. "He's doing better. He's on the court. He's moving around. He's not 100%, but he's healing." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 27, 2019

"He's doing better. He's on the court. He's moving around. He's not 100 per cent, but he's healing," Nurse told reporters on Monday.

Anunoby, who has been out since April 12 following an appendectomy, was working out on court at Scotiabank Arena prior to Saturday night's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg remarked that this was the first time he had seen Anunoby working out pre-game since he was sidelined.

The 21-year-old Anunoby, who is in his second year in the NBA, averaged 7.0 points per game and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals goes Thursday from Toronto.