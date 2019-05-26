Canada continues to make the basketball headlines as Nick Nurse will become the next head coach for Team Canada this summer at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, according to Peter Yannopoulos of RDS.

In Nurse's first season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors, he posted a 58-24 regular season record and clinched a berth to the NBA Finals. Prior to being promoted as head coach of the Raptors, Nurse served as the assistant coach for five years under Dwane Casey.

Jay Triano last coached Team Canada.

The event runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 and will serve as qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Canada can qualify for the Olympics if they can finish in the top two of the Americas division.