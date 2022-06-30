Nick Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning are closing in on a multi-year agreement, sources tell TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

While no deal has been reached yet, Dreger states that the Paul extension was a priority today.

Paul, 27, skated in 21 regular season games, recording five goals and nine assists for 14 for the Lightning after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators mid-season.

The Mississauga, Ont., native also played in 23 playoff games for the Lightning, tallying five goals - two of which were against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round - and four assists for nine points.