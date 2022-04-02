Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended one game for slashing defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk of the Anaheim Ducks, NHL Player Safety announced Saturday night.

Arizona’s Nick Ritchie has been suspended for one game for Slashing Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk. https://t.co/CSClJHXiJ1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 3, 2022

The incident occurred at the end of the first period of Friday night's game where Ritchie swung his stick at Shattenkirk up high, prompting a scrum.

Tempers flared later on as both teams got tangled up again in the third period with Coyotes forward Jay Beagle delivering a cross-check to Trevor Zegras and then landing several punches to Ducks forward Troy Terry's face, causing injuries to left cheek and eye.

Anaheim went on to win the game 5-0 with Ritchie finishing as a minus-one in 14:24 of ice time.