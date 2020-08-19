Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters that forwards Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland are questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 as they look to avoid elimination at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

Schmaltz was injured in an exhibition game against the Vegas Golden Knights in late July and has not played yet during the playoffs. Garland was hurt during the Coyotes' Game 4 loss and did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

The duo led the Coyotes in goals and points during the regular season, respectively.

Should Arizona push the series to a sixth game, that will go Friday in Edmonton.