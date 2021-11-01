On the heels of reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Montreal Canadiens are off to a 2-8 start this season after falling 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Sunday's loss dropped the Canadiens to 1-3 on their four-game western road trip, with their lone win coming against the San Jose Sharks last week.

"Probably one of the toughest situations I've been a part of," Canadiens forward Jake Evans said after the loss to the Ducks, per NHL.com. "When we get back to Montreal, it's time to get going and find a way to win."

Despite being one of only two teams to have played 10 games already this season, the Canadiens find themselves sitting 30th in the NHL standings, with only the winless Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes behind them.

"We definitely dug ourselves a hole," centre Nick Suzuki said. "All these games are so important in the regular season, to put yourself in a good position to fight for a playoff spot. We haven't done a great job of being consistent. That's got to change.

"It feels like we've been talking about it a lot, but on the ice, something has to change and we have to be better."

The Canadiens, who have been outscored 34-19 so far this season, will open a five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, who they picked up their first win against on Oct. 23.