Capitals star Backstrom expected to make season debut Wednesday
Washington Capitals superstar Nicklas Backstrom is expected to make his season debut Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks after being sidelined with a hip injury.
TSN.ca Staff
The Caps activated the Swedish forward from the injured non-roster list Wednesday afternoon.
The 34-year-old has spent his entire 14-year career in Washington, scoring 15 goals and 38 assists over 55 games during the 2020-21 season.