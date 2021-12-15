Washington Capitals superstar Nicklas Backstrom is expected to make his season debut Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks after being sidelined with a hip injury. 

The Caps activated the Swedish forward from the injured non-roster list Wednesday afternoon. 

The 34-year-old has spent his entire 14-year career in Washington, scoring 15 goals and 38 assists over 55 games during the 2020-21 season.  