Stanciu's strike puts Romania in front after first half at UEFA Euro 2024

Nicolae Stanciu’s 29th minute goal has given Romania a 1-0 lead over Ukraine at halftime in Group E’s opening game at UEFA Euro 2024.

Ukranian goalkeeper Andrii Lunin’s errant pass was intercepted by Romanian midfielder Dennis Man, who found Stanciu just outside the penalty area.

Stanciu’s powerful strike left Lunin with no chance of making a save, and the most capped player in the squad has given Romania the lead after 45 minutes of play.

Both sides played a relatively clean first half, as the two fouls committed by both teams were not deemed worthy of a booking from the referee.

Ukraine dominated the possession stats with 73 per cent, but were unable to get any shots on goal in four attempts.

