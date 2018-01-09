Niederreiter expected to be out until January 19th

The Minnesota Wild have announced that forward Nino Niederreiter will be out for the next week with a lower-body injury. He is expected to be beack on January 19, after the team's bye week.

The 25-year-old returned to the team on January 4 against the Buffalo Sabres and scored a hat trick. With the three goals he passed Mark Streit as the highest scoring Swiss player.

Niederreiter had missed the previous four games due to a foot injury he sustained on December 22.

The former first-round pick has 13 goals and six assists in 31 games this season.

Minnesota has three games before their bye week.