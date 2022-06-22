Kucherov in, Point out for Lightning in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lighting will have Nikita Kucherov in the lineup for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final as head coach Jon Cooper said that the team will ice the same lineup as they did in Game 3.

Brayden Point, who did not play in Game 3 on Monday due to a lower-body injury, will be out of the lineup. Forward Nick Paul will also be in the lineup.

Jon Cooper says likely same lineup as last game for tonight. Which means Kucherov and Paul are playing and Brayden Point remains out. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 22, 2022

Kucherov left Monday's game in the third period after being cross checked from behind by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews.

Paul left Game 3 late in the first period after twisting his leg awkwardly after a hit along the boards. He left for the locker room but returned for the start of the second period.

The Lightning trail the Avalanche 2-1 in the series following Monday's 6-2 victory in Tampa Bay.