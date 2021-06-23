Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov has left Game 6 with an apparent injury.

In the opening period Kucherov took a hard cross-check from Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield and then left for the locker room shortly later after making a hit on forward Mathew Barzal. The Russian was not on the bench for the start of the second period.

There's no word yet on whether he'll be able to return to game action Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old is the playoff scoring leader this spring with five goals and 22 assists for 27 points over 16 games.

Kucherov did not play in the regular season following hip surgery.

With a victory, Tampa Bay can advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second straight year.