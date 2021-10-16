1h ago
Kucherov leaves game in third period with injury
Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov left in the third period of Saturday's overtime victory over the Washington Capitals with an apparent injury and did not return to action.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 (OT)
The 28-year-old appeared to tweak something after a minor collision with a Capitals player. Kucherov skated back to the bench slowly in considerable pain before eventually leaving for the dressing room.
Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update following the game, but said to not hit the “panic button” yet.
Captain Steven Stamkos, who scored the overtime winner, said the team is "praying he's OK."
Kucherov missed the entire 2020-21 regular season after having hip surgery in December, but was able to return for the playoffs. The Russian led the league in postseason scoring with eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points over 23 games as the Bolts won their second straight Stanley Cup.