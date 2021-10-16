Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov left in the third period of Saturday's overtime victory over the Washington Capitals with an apparent injury and did not return to action.

The 28-year-old appeared to tweak something after a minor collision with a Capitals player. Kucherov skated back to the bench slowly in considerable pain before eventually leaving for the dressing room.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update following the game, but said to not hit the “panic button” yet.

The Nikita Kucherov injury. It looked like a groin issue but we’ll see. Jon Cooper said to not hit the panic button. @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/Gy0DM2U7LB — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 17, 2021

#TBLightning Jon Cooper didn’t have any updates on Nikita Kucherov, said to not hit the “panic button” yet. Will be evaluated. No news on Jan Rutta either. He missed half the game — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 17, 2021

#tblightning Steven Stamkos said Nikita Kucherov is a tough guy so the injury “didn’t look good.” “We’re praying he’s okay.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 17, 2021

Captain Steven Stamkos, who scored the overtime winner, said the team is "praying he's OK."

Kucherov missed the entire 2020-21 regular season after having hip surgery in December, but was able to return for the playoffs. The Russian led the league in postseason scoring with eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points over 23 games as the Bolts won their second straight Stanley Cup.