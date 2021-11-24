The Ottawa Senators have removed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, it was announced Wednesday night.

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Tuesday that Zaitsev joined the team for practice and he plans to be in the lineup Wednesday night in San Jose against the Sharks.

The defenceman was originally placed in COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 11 and was soon removed, only to be placed back in it two days later.

Zaitsev was one of multiple Sens in protocol, causing them to be out of action since Nov. 14 before their return Monday night, a 7-5 loss to the Avalanche in Colorado.

Zaitsev has one goal and zero assists in 11 games so far this season for the Sens. Following their matchup with the Sharks, Ottawa will be back in action Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.