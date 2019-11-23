Sweden's Niklas Edin is a European curling champion for the seventh time in his career after beating Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller, 9-3, in Saturday's final in Helsingborg, Sweden.

It was Edin's sixth European title in eight years.

Edin, third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wrana and lead Christoffer Sundgren went a perfect 11-0 record in their home country to stand atop the podium at the prestigious event.

“It feels really, really good. We played so amazing all week," Edin told the World Curling Federation after the game. "I don’t think we’ve ever played better throughout a whole event. There were no close games. Looking back at it, it’s our most dominant win ever and doing that at the European Championships feels unreal.”

The 34-year-old also won European championships in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Edin is a four-time world champion as well, winning the last two seasons.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat claimed bronze after winning gold last year.