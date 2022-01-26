NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Austin Rivers added 25 points off the bench and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 124-118 on Wednesday night.

Will Barton had 21 points and 10 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who have won their last three games.

The struggling Nets were playing without All-Star guard James Harden, who got the night off to rest an ailing left hamstring a day after playing 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rookie Cam Thomas scored 25 points and Patty Mills added 21 for Brooklyn, who have lost three consecutive games.

Brooklyn blew an 12-point second-half lead, but had a chance to get within two points of the Nuggets with 3:22 remaining in regulation. LaMarcus Alridge, who scored 18 points, missed two free throws.

Aaron Gordon then answered with a stepback baseline jumper to make it 118-113 before James Johnson made a free throw to cut Denver's lead 118-114 with 1:52 left in the game.

Denver then went on a 6-0 run, capped by Monte Morris’ layup with 45 seconds to play to extend the lead 124-114.

Brooklyn was up 65-54 at the half.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Barton was back in the starting lineup after missing Tuesday night’s win at Detroit because of a right hamstring strain. ... Cousins picked up two technical fouls. The first came with 42 seconds left in the third quarter, and he was ejected after he picked up the second with 11:17 left in the final period.

Nets: Rookie center Day’ron Sharpe was did not play due to an illness that was not related to COVID-19.

HOME IS BROOKLYN

Nets coach Steve Nash thinks Harden’s frustration is about the Nets struggling since the team's COVID-19 outbreak in December — not because he is unhappy in Brooklyn.

“Ever since the COVID return, it’s been very average basketball,” Nash said. “So, we have higher expectations and it’s frustrating, but I think James is happy here for sure.”

ROAD WARRIORS

Denver’s improved to 2-0 on its current six-game road trip, their second-longest of the season. The Nuggets played seven straight away from home between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11, going 4-3.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At New Orleans n Friday night. The Nuggets have won three straight over the Pelicans.

Nets: Starts a five-game, Western Conference trip Saturday night at Golden State. The Warriors routed the Nets 117-99 on Nov. 16.

