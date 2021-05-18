Could we see fans in the stands in Montreal late in the series vs. Leafs?

OTTAWA — Canada's deputy chief public health officer doesn't see the country joining the U.S. in allowing fans into arenas during the NHL playoffs.

Dr. Howard Njoo says allowing fans into games is not under "serious consideration" at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the American games so far in the playoffs have had fans.

Njoo says the risk tolerance is much lower because hockey is played indoors.

The NHL has had all Canadian teams play exclusively in the country this year with no fans at any games. The Edmonton Oilers open the North Division playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, while the Toronto Maple Leafs start their series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The winners square off in the second round before the Canadian survivor faces an American team in the third round. Njoo says discussions are ongoing to determine if there can be cross-border travel in the third round and/or the Stanley Cup final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.