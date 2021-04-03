Baylor routs Houston to advance to NCAA men's championship

Baylor's backcourt trio combined with suffocating defence too much for Houston to handle

The Baylor Bears will play for the championship.

Baylor defeated Houston 78-59 in the Final Four Saturday to advance to the NCAA men's basketball championship.

The No. 1 seed will play the winner of the other semifinal between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 17 points while both Davion Mitchell and Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor in the win.

More details to come.