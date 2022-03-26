No. 2 Villanova moves into Final Four with win over No. 5 Houston

The No. 2 Villanova Wildcats booked their ticket to the Final Four with a 50-44 win over the No. 5 Houston Cougars on Saturday night.

Forward Jermaine Samuels led Villanova with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Caleb Daniels chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds of his own.

Guard Taze Moore led Houston with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Houston missed 19 three-pointers in the loss. Guards Kyler Edwards and Jamal Shead combined to shoot 5-for-25 in the game.

Villanova guard Justin Moore was helped to the bench with less than a minute remaining after appearing to injure his calf.