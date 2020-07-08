Atkins on how the Jays were prepared for Martin falling to them

The Toronto Blue Jays and first-round pick Austin Martin are in agreement on a deal confirms TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell adds the deal will be for well north of the slot value of approximately $6.2 million.

Can confirm reports #BlueJays have signed 5th overall pick Austin Martin to a deal well above the slot value of $6.2 (ish) million.



As I reported a few weeks ago, Scott Boras was believed to be seeking a bonus that started with a 7 for the Vanderbilt star. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 8, 2020

Martin, who was the No. 5 overall pick in last month's draft, was viewed by many as a potential steal at five given his projections leading into the draft.

The 21-year-old hit a combined .368 over his three seasons at Vanderbilt, including .377 in 16 games in 2020. He spent time at third base, second base and centre field throughout his collegiate career.

Meanwhile, Mitchell also confirmed that fourth-round selection and pitcher Nick Frasso (No. 106 overall) has also signed with the Jays, meaning their entire 2020 draft class is now under team control.