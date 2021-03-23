No. 6 Oregon takes down No. 11 South Dakota

Erin Boley scored 22 points and No. 6 seed Oregon shut down South Dakota for the win.

The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.

Nyara Sabally had 17 points for the Ducks (14-8), who will take on No. 3 seed Georgia in the second round on Wednesday.

Boley, a senior who spent her freshman year at Notre Dame, surpassed 1,000 points with the Ducks.

Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Summit League champion Coyotes (19-6).

