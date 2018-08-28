Pacioretty says there have been no talks with Habs about contract extension

As far as the Montreal Canadiens are concerned, the expectation is for Max Pacioretty to be at training camp next month.

When asked about the captain's status going into camp at Pacioretty's charity golf tournament on Tuesday, GM Marc Bergevin simply said he expects him to be there. "Of course," Bergevin told reporters, not wanting to discuss the relationship between the player and the team. "Like any other player."

The team's captain has one year left on his six-year contract that will pay him $4.5 million this season and becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. Pacioretty told reporters on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the team regarding a contract extension.

“Nothing in life is perfect or smooth," Pacioretty said, per Joey Alfieri of TSN Radio 690 Montreal. "I have no control over that situation, but you guys know how I feel about living here.”

Trade rumours have circled around the forward dating back to the trade deadline and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported earlier this summer that a draft-day deal to send Pacioretty to Los Angeles fell through because the 29-year-old couldn't work out a contract extension with the Kings. It's believed that sometime during that negotiation, or just after the trade fell through, Pacioretty fired his agent Pat Brisson and hired Allan Walsh.

Pacioretty said Tuesday he changed agents for personal reasons, but declined to speak specifically on the Kings.

Habs owner Geoff Molson shared Bergevin's sentiments, saying the relationship with Pacioretty is "fine."

"I think we're all looking forward to having Max at camp and I think he's looking forward to coming to camp as well," Molson told reporters. "He's our captain and he's doing great things for our team and our foundation today."

Pacioretty had just 17 goals and 37 points in 64 games last season, his worst totals since breaking into the NHL as a full-time player in 2011-12.