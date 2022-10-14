'No-tick' rule to be used at 2023 Scotties, Brier

Curling Canada announced on Friday that they will use the World Curling Federation’s trial “no-tick rule” at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier this season.

The rule was approved for the 2022-23 season by the WCF during their congress meeting in September. The world championships will also use the no-tick rule for a second straight year.

Curling Canada will formally adopt the World Curling Federation’s trial “no-tick rule” at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and 2023 Tim Hortons Brier. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ugCOcRSOTK pic.twitter.com/nGldtdZTPP — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) October 14, 2022

Here is how the rule is written by the World Curling Federation:

"If, prior to the delivery of the sixth stone of an end, a delivered stone causes, either directly or indirectly, an opposition stone in the Free Guard Zone (FGZ) which is touching the centre line to be moved to an off-centre line position, the non-offending team has the option to:

1) Remove the delivered stone from play, and replace all stones that were displaced to their position prior to the violation taking place.

OR

2) Leave all stones where they came to rest.

The Scotties runs from Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C., while the Brier will take place in London, Ont., from March 3-12.