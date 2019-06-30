The New York Mets have activated Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day IL.

Signs pointed to a return to action after Syndergaard had a successful rehab appearance on Tuesday.

After striking out nine and giving up three runs in five innings the right-hander said that his injured right hamstring felt good and he didn't think he would need to make another rehab start before rejoining the Mets.

He will return to action Sunday tonight when the New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves.

In 15 starts this season Syndergaard has thrown 95 innings with a 4.55 ERA, and 93 strikeouts.