20m ago
Patrick (migraines) not on Flyers' camp roster
Nolan Patrick was not listed on the Philadelphia Flyers' training camp roster on Monday. Selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft, Patrick has yet to play this season due to a migraine disorder, last playing on April 2, 2019 - 468 days ago.
TSN.ca Staff
Patrick skated in a non-contact sessions during the season and general manager Chuck Fletcher said in January he expected to see him return at some point this season.
"I can just tell you from the on and off ice workouts he's doing, he is progressing," Fletcher said on Jan. 14. "There certainly isn't any clear path as to which way this will go."
Patrick, 21, scored 13 goals and posted 31 points in 72 games last season. He has 26 goals and 61 points in 145 games with the team.
The Flyers released the following roster for Phase 3 on Monday:
FORWARDS (18)
10 - Andy Andreoff LW
11 - Travis Konecny RW
12 - Michael Raffl RW
13 - Kevin Hayes C
14 - Sean Couturier C
18 - Tyler Pitlick C
21 - Scott Laughton C
25 - James van Riemsdyk LW
28 - Claude Giroux LW
38 - Derek Grant C
44 - Nate Thompson C
48 - Morgan Frost C
49 - Joel Farabee RW
50 - German Rubtsov C
62 - Nicolas Aube-Kubel RW
81 - Carsen Twarynski LW
82 - Connor Bunnaman C
93 - Jakub Voracek RW
DEFENSEMEN (12)
3 - Andy Welinski D
5 - Philippe Myers D
6 - Travis Sanheim D
8 - Robert Hagg D
9 - Ivan Provorov D
15 - Matt Niskanen D
26 - Tyler Wotherspoon D
39 - Nate Prosser D
53 - Shayne GostisbehereD
54 - Egor Zamula D
59 - Mark Friedman D
61 - Justin Braun D
GOALTENDERS (4)
34 - Alex Lyon G
37 - Brian Elliott G
67 - Kirill Ustimenko G
79 - Carter Hart G