Powell in; Ibaka, VanVleet out vs. Hornets
Norm Powell will return to the Toronto Raptors' line-up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets, while Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet will miss the game. Powell, who fractured a finger on his non-shooting hand on Jan. 31 in Detroit, was finally cleared to practice on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Ibaka (knee soreness) and VanVleet (shoulder) will sit out alongside Marc Gasol, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Patrick McCaw (illness) will also be available against the Hornets.