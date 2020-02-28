Powell in; Ibaka, VanVleet out vs. Hornets

Norm Powell will return to the Toronto Raptors' line-up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets, while Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet will miss the game.

Powell, who fractured a finger on his non-shooting hand on Jan. 31 in Detroit, was finally cleared to practice on Thursday. He has missed a total of 20 games this season with two different injuries.

Ibaka (knee soreness) and VanVleet (shoulder) will sit out alongside Marc Gasol, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Patrick McCaw (illness) will also be available against the Hornets.