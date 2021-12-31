By the Numbers: The Raptors' struggles to begin the season

Norman Powell will replace forward Pascal Siakam in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Siakam started all three of the Raptors previous games this season, they have yet to record a victory in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 26-year-old has averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in the three contests this year.

He fouled out of Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and immediately walked to the locker room.

Siakam also started all 60 regular games he appeared in during the 2019-20 season.